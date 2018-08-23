Traffic study starts on Blackpool’s airport enterprise zone

The first stage of the redevelopment of Blackpool’s airport enterprise zone has started with new signs and a traffic study.

Marketing boards have been put up on the outskirts of the zone.

Airport Enterprise Zone first draft of the master plan aerial view

Now the team behind the 23-year project have appointed specialist engineering and environmental group BWB Consulting to carry out transport highway assessments, for the first stage of planning application process for a planned eastern access road and the re-modelling of the Common Edge Road playing fields.

The new eastern road aims to provide a much-needed second access point to the 144 hectare site and help to ease congestion during peak commuter hours on Squires Gate Lane, Common Edge Road and surrounding feeder routes.

Coun Mark Smith said: “There is a high local demand for more quality employment space and the council is keen to unlock development plots to meet this need.”

Rob Green, Head of Enterprise Zones, said: “Since the boards were erected, we have seen a surge in property and land enquiries for the site.”