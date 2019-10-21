Woman suffers serious head injuries after being hit by a car reversing out of a driveway in Bispham

A woman has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car reversing from a driveway in Bispham.

The accident happened in Blackpool Road at around 11.30pm on Saturday (October 19), when a Toyota Prius was exiting a driveway and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s, suffered serious head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

Police said the woman remains in a serious condition.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Team, said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bispham.

"This collision has left someone with significant injuries and we are working hard to establish exactly what occurred.

"We are now asking anybody who saw the collision, or who saw either the Prius or the pedestrian in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1811 of October 19.