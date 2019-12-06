Third phase of works at Norcross roundabout to start in January

What is happening?

The third phase of improvements to a problematic roundabout on the edge of Thornton is due to commence in January. Highways England has reminded road users that phase three of the work on the £5 million A585 junction upgrade at Norcross roundabout will begin on January 6.

Norcross roundabout

Will there been any disruption?

All work has now been removed from site in time for the Christmas period, which is two weeks earlier than previously stated. Phase three will be work on the Norcross Lane section of the roundabout.

Why is the work taking place?

The roundabout is one of the busiest along the 11.5 mile route between Fleetwood and the M55.The major improvement to the five ‘arm’ roundabout involves putting traffic lights at the roundabout and providing more room on the approaches to the junction.

What about the costs?

The roundabout project, which will cost around £5m in total, is funded from a national £220 million congestion relief programme to tackle traffic ‘hotspots’, with more than £27 million being spent in the North West. As well as the project at Norcross roundabout, other work includes a £750,000 for improvements at junction 3 of the M55, which re-opened in October.

What if I have concerns?

Every Friday a member of the team is available at Thornton Methodist Church, 60 Victoria Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5HQ from 10am to 12noon. Visit the church if you have any concerns about the scheme. A free text alert system is also available – anyone wanting to sign up to it should send a text message from their phone with the message A585 Norcross to 07860 048846.