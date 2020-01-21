Teenager suffers facial injuries after being struck by Honda Civic outside gym in Fleetwood

An 18-year-old woman has suffered facial injuries after being struck by a car outside a gym in Fleetwood.



Police said the teenager was hit by a car outside Maxi Fitness in Lofthouse Way at around 5pm last Monday (January 13).

An 18-year-old woman was hit by a car outside Maxi Fitness as she crossed Lofthouse Way from Fisherman's Walk tram stop at around 5pm on Monday (January 13). Pic: Google

She had been crossing the road from Fisherman's Walk tram stop when she was struck by a white Honda Civic travelling from the direction of Station Road.

North West Ambulance Service said she had suffered facial injuries, including a lost tooth.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civil stopped at the scene and spoke to officers.

Lancashire Police are now appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the collision.

If you witnessed this collision please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20200113-0974.