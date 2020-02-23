State of road is shocking, says Fleetwood councillor

A section of a major road in Fleetwood is in a shocking state but repair works are being delayed, says a county councillor.

Coun Stephen Clarke says he has flagged up the broken surface on Broadway, at the junction with Rossall Lane, several times and is concerned it may pose a danger.

Coun Clarke, the county councillor for Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West, says the stretch of road is one of the worst in his area but he argues that other roads and pavements in both towns need attention from road authority Lancashire County Council (LCC).

He said: “This stretch of road on Broadway has been churned up by the huge lorries which brought the boulders to Fleetwood for the sea wall project a couple of years ago.

“When these heavy trucks turned sharply they made a real mess of the road and I have been in contact with county’s highways department several times.

“I realise there are a lot of areas to cover in Lancashire but surely there must a reasonable time schedule for jobs.

“Now I have been told it will be another couple of months before Broadway is seen to, and that is not soon enough.”

Coun Clarke said he hoped extra money for roads in Conservative-run LCC’s latest budget could benefit all areas of Lancashire, including Fleetwood and Cleveleys.

An LCC spokesman said: “We’re aware of the poor condition of this junction, and work is being currently being programmed to resurface it during the school Easter holidays in April.

“In the meantime we will continue to monitor this area and carry out any repairs which may be needed for safety.”

Coun Clarke,a Conservative member, says residents in both areas of his ward have raised concerns with him about the state of roads and pavements.

And he says Labour councillors share his view.

He said: "It is not a party political issue, it is about getting the work that is needed done.

“I am particularly concerned about the state of the footpaths and there is a real need for the introduction of more dropped kerbs in the area.

“As many of the residents are elderly in this division and many walk or use mobility aids to get around, these uneven surfaces can be treacherous.

“If the footpaths are in a poor state many are unable to venture out and become housebound.”