Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from November 4 to November 10

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of November 1 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 36 to 38

Work to replace safety barriers in the central reservation in a 10 week project which began on September 15. Resurfacing is also taking place for parts of the carriageway. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M6 junctions 40 to 38

Resurfacing sections of the southbound carriageway in a five week project which started on October 7. There will be lane closures throughout the work with a 50mph speed limit in place past the roadworks.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project.

A585 Norcross junction

The £5m project to transform the junction serving the A585 and Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane local roads is now underway. As part of the second phase of the main construction works the northern section of Fleetwood Road South – ie north of the roundabout – is now closed until December 13. The diversion route for this closure will operate via the A585 up to and along Victoria Road East.