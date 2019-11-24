Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from November 25 to December 1

Here is the latest list of roadworks affecting Lancashire and Cumbria this week, beginning Monday, November 25

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 22 November but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Drivers looking for roadworks information (such as overnight carriageway closures) for individual schemes should now visit www.trafficengland.com Some of our larger schemes have project pages giving other information. These can now be accessed from a dedicated regional page: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/regions/north-west.

M6 junctions 36 to 38

The safety barriers in the central reservation are being replaced in a ten-week project which began on Sunday 15 September. Parts of the carriageway are also being resurfaced. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project with more information available here

M55 junction 3 with A585

Junction improvement work has now been completed. Drivers are being advised that the new traffic lights have now been activated.

A585 Norcross junction

This major junction improvement entered a revised phase of traffic management on Monday (18 November) for ten nights. As part of the second phase of the main construction works the northern section of Fleetwood Road South – i.e. north of the roundabout – will remain closed around the clock but until Friday 29 November instead of Friday 13 December. Additionally, there will be nightly 8pm to 6am overnight closures of the access to and from Norcross Lane and Fleetwood Road South (southern section) until Friday 29 November. Full details, including diversion routes, are available at: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/

A66 Fitz and Great Clifton roundabout improvements

Work to improve junctions and deliver environmental improvements along the A66 between Cockermouth and Workington is continuing. There are three-way traffic lights in place at Great Clifton Roundabout plus nightly, 8pm to 6am, Monday to Saturday, full closures of Stainburn Bypass with a clearly-signed diversion in place. Some work is also being done during off-peak periods during the day with occasional narrow lanes in place. The project includes improvements to pollinator habitats along the road which are being delivered as part of the Get Cumbria Buzzing partnership.