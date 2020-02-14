Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from February 17 to February 23

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of January 10 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 31a to Junction 31

Work to upgrade the police observation platforms on the southbound carriageway is underway. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the duration of these works.

M6 junctions 41 to42

A £2.5m upgrade of the safety barrier along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started earlier this month. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6. Change in traffic management: lorries over two metres wide are now being confined to lane one of each carriageway past the roadworks.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement has now started with the round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until Friday 6 March. Some overnight closures of both the northern and southern sections of Fleetwood Road South are also continuing. The A585 Is open at all times but sometimes with temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/