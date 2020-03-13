REVEALED: Every planned repair on Lancashire's classified road network over the next year

Lancashire County Council has laid out its road maintenance plans for the next twelve months.

The authority’s cabinet has approved almost 200 individual highway schemes which include resurfacing work, street lighting improvements and bridge repairs.

Surface dressing is technique increasingly used on Lancashire's roads

A total of £22.3m will be spent on the projects, which exclude the Blackpool and Blackburn council areas and will be paid for by the annual highways maintenance grant from the government. The pot includes an expected £3.8m bonus in anticipation that the county council will once again be deemed amongst the most efficient in managing its highway network.

The largest share of the cash - £4.9m - will be spent on full resurfacing and ‘surface dressing’ schemes on Lancashire’s A, B and C-classified routes.

However, the largest number of individual projects will be carried out on the region’s unclassified minor routes, which will see 89 jobs completed over the next year - including nearly 70 on residential roads.

The programme of works has been prioritised following a survey of road conditions, which considers the life expectancy of a surface and special modelling to forecast when it will deteriorate. The number of defects identified and compensation claims and complaints received about individual roads are also factored in, along with the strategic importance of the route.

Traditional resurfacing also forms a large part of the maintenance plans

A report presented to cabinet members noted that there is insufficient government funding to maintain the county’s highway assets “to a good condition”

However, Lancashire also allocates around £6m from its own resources to fund day-to-day pothole repairs each year. That figure has reached £8m in recent years, because the authority rectifies any defects which meet its minimum level for intervention - meaning that the work is dependant on demand.

At the council’s budget last month, plans were approved to spend an extra £5m on the roads this year - and that funding is due to be allocated within the coming weeks.

Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways said that the recent winter storms had taken their toll and left a long list of repairs.

“Our roads and transport infrastructure support many aspects of everyday life and are vital to our economy, ensuring people and goods can travel efficiently. We know that keeping them in good condition is a real priority for residents and businesses.

“Our highway teams are currently working hard to keep on top of the potholes, but as soon as the weather warms up they’ll once again be underway with a busy programme of work to resurface and waterproof our roads to prevent potholes appearing in the first place,” County Cllr Iddon said.

Cabinet also approved almost 20 road and cycling safety schemes totalling £1m out of a separate £6m integrated transport grant from the government. The majority of the fund will be spent on City Deal transport projects in Central Lancashire and the M55 Heyhouses link road in Fylde.

All of the scheduled work is dependent, to a degree, on weather conditions.

WHERE IS THE WORK BEING DONE?

The full list of maintenance planned for every A, B and C-classified road for which Lancashire County Council is responsible.

BURNLEY

Manchester Road, A682, Burnley - Resurfacing - The junction of Spring Hill Road to the roundabout

CHORLEY

Bolton Road, A675, Hoghton with Wheelton - Resurfacing Dole Lane to 589m west near the station house

Westhead Road, A581, - Surface dressing - Outside number 22 Westhead Road to outside number 25 Town Road

Shaw Brow and Town Lane, C219, Clayton with Whittle - Resurfacing 30m east of Lady Crosse Drive to Preston Road

The Green, B5250, - Resurfacing - The Briars to Drapers Avenue

Bolton Road, A673, - Surface dressing - Outside number 36 Bolton Road to Chorley Road

Brooke Street, C206, - Resurfacing - Eaves Lane roundabout to the Railway Bridge

FYLDE

Kirkham Road, C293 - Resurfacing (multi-treatment scheme) - House number 217 to Sunnyside

Kirkham Road, C293, - Surface dressing (multitreatment scheme) Preston New Road to house number 217

Weeton Road, C270, - Resurfacing - Garstang Road North to Kirkham Bypass

HYNDBURN

Fielding Lane, C630, Oswaldtwistle - Resurfacing (multi-treatment scheme) - Heys Lane to High Street

Church Street and Park Lane, B6535, Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-leMoors - Resurfacing Church Street and Park Lane from outside number 38 to Mount Street

Harwood New Road, B6535, - Surface dressing Mount Street to Whalley Road

Fielding Lane, C630, Oswaldtwistle - Surface dressing (multitreatment scheme) High Street to Haslingden Old Road

Stanhill Road, B6234, Oswaldtwistle - Surface dressing Haslingden Old Road to Sadler Street

LANCASTER

Long Level, A65 Lancaster - Resurfacing (multi-treatment scheme) - Low Lodge to Earby/Leck boundary, and then the Yorkshire boundary to 613m west

Long Level, A65, - Surface dressing (multitreatment scheme) Burr Tree Cottage to A683 Burrow Road

Main Street, A683, - Surface dressing - Strands Farm Lane to number 12 Royal Oak Meadow

PENDLE

Craddock Road A56 - Resurfacing - Church Street to the fire station

Skipton Old Road, C681, - Surface dressing - From Bed End at Windacre Farm to Byron Road

Whitemoor Road, B6251, - Surface dressing - Moor Lane to Warehouse Lane (not including the sharp bend)

PRESTON

Fishergate Hill, C329, Preston City Centre - Resurfacing - Beech Street to Pitt Street

Woodplumpton Road and Tag Lane, B5411, Preston - Resurfacing From Gulf Garage to Banksfield Avenue

RIBBLE VALLEY

Chapel Street/ Wigglesworth Road, B6478, Longridge - Resurfacing - Wigglesworth Road - Rathmere House to just past the hairpin bend

Chapel Street/ Wigglesworth Road, B6478, Longridge with Bowland - Surface dressing - (multitreatment scheme) through Slaidburn Village; from Slaidburn Village sign at the sharp bend near Rathmere House to Baithe Laithe Farm next to St Andrews Church (not including sharp bend)

Trough Road, C477, Longridge with Bowland - Surface dressing - Section after the new inlay road to the first cattle grid 250m of Staple Oat Barn

Little Bowland Road and the surrounding roads, C567, Longridge with Bowland - Surface dressing - Little Bowland Road; Burtholm Lane to Dinkling Green Lane. Burtholm Lane; Talbot Street to Little Bowland Road. Dinkling Green Lane; Little Bowland Road to Wardsley Road

ROSSENDALE

Burnley Road East, B6238, Rossendale - Resurfacing - 100m south of Lower Clough Bottom Farm for a 34m stretch

Rawtenstall Spur, A682, - Resurfacing - From the adoption at the junction with A56, to the roundabout at junction with Ashworth Way (2 lanes coming from Edenfield towards Rawtenstall), and Ashworth Way roundabout to Haslingden Road (eastbound)

Burnley Road East, B6238, Rossendale - Surface dressing Junction of Rockbridge Fold to the boundary

SOUTH RIBBLE

Liverpool Road, A59, Penwortham - Resurfacing - Chesmere Drive to Howick Cross Lane

Leyland Road, B5254, Penwortham - Resurfacing - Pembury Avenue to Bee Lane

Vicarage Lane, C226, - Surface dressing - Outside Highfield to Cuerdale Lane

Station Road, C244, - Resurfacing - Royalty Lane to near junction with Wham Lane

School Lane, C195, Moss Side and Farington - Surface dressing - Ulnes Walton Lane to Dunkirk Lane

WEST LANCASHIRE

Wigan Road, A577, Ormskirk - Resurfacing - Stanley Street to Tower Hill Lane

Liverpool Road South, A59, Burscough and Rufford - Resurfacing Rivington Drive to house number 238

Skull House Lane, B5375, Skelmersdale - Resurfacing Outside The Mount on Appley Lane North to the Wigan boundary

Aughton Street, B5197, Ormskirk - Resurfacing - Park Road to Prescot Road

Prescot Road, B5197, Ormskirk - Resurfacing - Long Lane to Aughton Street

Course Lane, A5209, - Resurfacing - Tawd Vale bridge to between houses Ivanhoe and Greenfield

Wigan Road, A577, - Resurfacing - Castle Lane to outside 104 Wigan Road

Guinea Hall Lane, C140, - Resurfacing - Southport New Road to 20m past Aveling Drive

Southport Road, A570, Burscough and Rufford - Resurfacing - Lighting column 102 to 20m past number 518

Southport Road, A570, - Surface dressing - Smithy Lane to Harridge Lane

Alder Lane/Ash Brow, A5209, - Surface dressing - Lancaster Lane to Smithy Brow

WYRE

Hardhorn Road, C380, Poulton-Le-Fylde - Resurfacing - Full length

West Drive, C383, Cleveleys East/Cleveleys South and Carleton - Surface dressing Fleetwood Road North to Rossall Road