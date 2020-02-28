Rail services between Blackpool North and Manchester cancelled due to signal failure

Rail services between Blackpool North and Manchester have been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system.



A fault with the signalling system between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford Road has been causing disruption this afternoon (February 28).

Services running to and from Blackpool North and Hazel Grove have been cancelled as a result of the signal failure.

Other services running between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Oxford Road will also be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised, according to Northern.

A spokesperson for Northern said: "Due to a signalling fault at Manchester Oxford Road services that run through this station are being delayed at present."

Disruption is expected to last until 3pm today.

Rail services between Blackpool North and Manchester have been cancelled.

The following services have been cancelled:

- 1.27pm Blackpool North to Hazel Grove

- 2.03pm Hazel Grove to Blackpool North

- 2:27pm Blackpool North to Hazel Grove

- 3:03pm Hazel Grove to Blackpool North

- 4.03pm Hazel Grove to Blackpool North

Remember, if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay.