Rail improvement works in Lancashire this Christmas

Rail teams are to work across Christmas to improve drainage on the main rail link out of Preston.

Network Rail is to use the festive shutdown to carry out key works on the West Cost Main Line.

Beautiful sunset outside Preston Railway Station comes courtesy of LP reader Gareth Holden

Among the scheduled improvements is railway drainage upgrade on the route between Preston and Lancaster.

In the North West, track will also be replaced and a foot crossing renewed on the West Cost Main Linenear Warrington between January 1 and 2.

Elsewhere on the line there will be work in and around Euston station in preparation for HS2 and key improvements in the Midlands area.

Tim Shoveller, managing director of Network Rail’s North West and Central region, said: “While people enjoy time with their friends and families over Christmas, thousands of Network Rail staff will be working round-the-clock to maintain and improve the railway to provide passengers with better, more reliable journeys in the New Year.

“I know there is never a good time to disrupt journeys while we carry out large pieces of work but whenever possible we do this at times when there are significantly fewer people travelling by train, such as Christmas and other bank holidays.

"I appreciate people have important plans so I urge them to please plan ahead and check before they travel for the latest journey information.”

The works will take place between December 24 and 27.