Part of M55 closed after crash

A three-vehicle crash on the M55 is causing major delays for daytrippers in and around Blackpool.

The accident happened this afternoon on the M55 Westbound from Junction 3 at Kirkham to Junction 4 at Blackpool.

The westbound motorway has been closed and long queues have built up.

Highway England has tweeted that trapped traffic is being released, but diversions off the motorway at junction 3 and rejoining at junction 4 are in operation .

Delays of around 48 minutes are being reported

One driver tweeted from the scene: "Something needs to be done about the idiots who think it’s fine to fly down the hard shoulder when there’s congestion not a care in the world if they knock someone over.

"Seen 15-20 cars doing it down the M55 where the closure is."