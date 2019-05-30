One-hour delays expected after crash at junction of M55 and M6 in Preston

A crash on the eastbound M55 in Preston is causing delays this morning (May 30).



The accident happened at around 10.55am at the junction 1 exit slip for the eastbound M55 at Broughton roundabout in Preston.

Lane closures are in place after a crash on the M55 eastbound exit slip at junction 1 at Broughton Roundabout (May 30)

Highways have closed one of two lanes whilst the vehicles await recovery.

The crash happened on the M55 eastbound exit at the start of the motorway in Preston, near the junction for the A6.

Congestion is already affecting traffic leaving the motorway for the northbound A6 towards Broughton.

The incident is also causing delays for motorists leaving the M6 at junction 32 in Preston.

Police remain at the scene managing traffic, with reduced speed limits in place.

Traffic England has warned that the accident could lead to delays of up to an hour, with normal traffic conditions expected to return by 12.15pm.

More to follow...