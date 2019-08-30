Northern Rail unveils new trains on Blackpool routes with special event ahead of Illuminations switch-on

Northern Rail has unveiled the new trains which will run on routes from Blackpool.

From Monday, September 9, new electric trains will start to operate between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street. Then, later in the year, more new trains will be introduced on routes between Blackpool and York/Hazel Grove (via Bolton).

Blackpool is one of the first places in the North to benefit from Northern’s state-of-the-art new trains, which will be unveiled at a special event at Blackpool North this afternoon (Friday, August 30), ahead of the Iluminations switch-on this evening.

The train, a Class 331, will be at Blackpool North from 3.30pm to 6pm, with customers invited to visit the station and walk around the train. Northern staff will also be on hand to answer any questions.

Customers who attend will be able to see first-hand the features of the new trains and will be given special access to the train’s cab.

Mick Elliott, Northern’s station manager at Blackpool North, said: “I’m thrilled that new trains will soon be operating on three major routes to and from Blackpool North.

“It’s really exciting that our customers will have the opportunity to see our new trains later this week – and it’s great that we can give them this opportunity on the first day of the Blackpool Illuminations.

“Experiencing one of the new fleet of trains that will connect our fabulous town to Manchester Airport, Liverpool and York is a fantastic way to start the illumination festivities.”

Those attending can share any pictures with Northern on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.