More traffic chaos on A585: Amounderness Way closed at Norcross Roundabout

There are major delays for commuters on the A585 after an incident at Norcross Roundabout.

Police confirmed that there is an ongoing incident on the road after a vehicle struck a lamp post.

Officers say the delays are being caused by damage to the lamp post, which requires Highways England to make safe.

The A585 has been a traffic headache for thousands of commuters in recent days after temporary traffic lights at Skippool Roundabout caused mile-long tailbacks.