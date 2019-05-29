Mains Lane traffic update: United Utilities postpone roadwork after traffic chaos

United Utilities are to postpone roadworks on Mains Lane after temporary traffic lights brought rush hour traffic to a halt.

Temporary traffic lights by Skippool roundabout had caused hour-long tailbacks for commuters at rush hour yesterday and this morning.

The A585

A spokesperson for the company apologised for the disruption to road users, and confirmed that the road would reopen fully.

"We apologise for the impact of the roadworks have had on drivers."

"We liaised closely with the Highways Authority to find the best time to carry out the work."

"But clearly the impact has been too much."

The spokesperson said that the traffic lights may still be in place tomorrow morning, but will be removed by the afternoon.

But they also warned that: "We will need to return to the site at a later date" - to complete the work on a new water supply under the road.