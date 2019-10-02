M55 slip road at junction 3 still closed this morning as roadworks overrun at Kirkham Roundabout

The M55 exit slip road at junction 3 remains closed this morning due to roadworks that have overrun.



The M55 eastbound exit slip road at junction 3 (Kirkham Roundabout) was due to re-open by 6am this morning (October 2).

But Highways have warned drivers that roadworks in this area are overrunning, with lanes still closed as of 7am.

And Highways said the junction might not reopen till 9am.

At 7.20am, a spokesman for Highways said: "The latest we have had from the team in charge of the closure is 9am at the latest.

"We are currently in the process of contacting the department for an update."

Lane 1 remains closed in both directions, as well as the east exit slip and entry slip on both sides of the carriageway.

Traffic on the A585 is currently stretching north from junction 3 to Garstang New Road and south to Weeton Road.

Last month, a Highways spokesman said the roadworks "should not impact at all on drivers when the roundabout is congested".

“All the work will be done overnight, between 8pm and 6am, and should not impact at all on drivers at times when the roundabout is congested", said Highways.

“Most of the work will be done using lane closures with a few overnight closures.

The aim is to increase lane capacity for drivers heading to the A585 northbound towards Fleetwood.

The £800,000 project will also upgrade the road surface and traffic lights and maintenance will also be carried out.

