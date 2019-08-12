M55 pile up: Carriageway reopens but miles of queues between Blackpool and Preston remain

A crash on the M55 has caused traffic to grind to a halt in both directions.


Motorists were at a standstill eastbound and westbound between J3 and J1 of the M55. The motorway has now reopened in both directions as of 7pm.

Gridlock on the easbound M55.

