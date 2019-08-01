Lancs holidaymakers could be hit by bank holiday strike at Liverpool airport

Lancashire residents looking forward to a late summer break abroad may have to brace themselves for travel chaos.

For workers at John Lennon Airport are being balloted for strike action over health and safety issues which would hit holidaymakers over the August bank holiday weekend.

The GMB union is undertaking industrial action ballots for around 200 members working on the Swissport Easy Jet contract and Swissport Mainline.

Both ballots finish on August 7 and, if successful, industrial action would take place on the last weekend in August.

GMB organiser Eddie Parker said: “Our members working at Liverpool’s John Lennon are unhappy with Health and Safety issues, working practices, pay and the company’s breach of the recognition agreement.

“Despite numerous attempts at constructive discussions, our relationship with the company is fundamentally broken

“The last thing our members want to do is go on strike – and it is not too late for the company to get round the table and thrash out a deal.”