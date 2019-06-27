Jameson Road closed: Fleetwood police, fire, and ambulance respond to two vehicle collision

Fleetwood police were joined by fire and ambulance crews at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Jameson Road.

Officers were called at 12:41pm this afternoon, after a two vehicle crash outside the Cala Gran holiday park on Jameson Road in Fleetwood.

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they were also called at 12:41pm.

At 12:45pm, the police called for fire fighters, who - along with paramedics - released a person from one of the vehicles.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the person was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew.

The Cala Gran holiday park.

Fleetwood police say they are still at the scene, and that Jameson Road is closed in both directions.

They said Fleetwood Road North is also closed to traffic due to the crash.

Blackpool Transport tweeted out an update saying that the Service 14 bus is being redirected "in both directions via Bourne way to Amounderness way to Eros roundabout and back to normal route."