A crash at the junction of Jameson Road and Fleetwood Road has blocked Eros Roundabout.

Blackpool police say the collision happened at 3:30pm and involved two vehicles on Fleetwood Road.

The junction of Fleetwood Road and Jameson Road.

They confirmed that one person suffered a minor injury.

READ MORE >>> Fleetwood Police standoff PHOTOS: this is why there were flashing lights on Queen's Terrace



Officers do not expect Eros Roundabout to be closed for much longer.