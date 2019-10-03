Customised German military-style VW Beetle seized by police in Blackpool whilst up for auction on eBay

A customised VW Beetle decorated with German military decals - including an Iron Cross - has been seized by police in Blackpool.



The 2000 model Beetle, featuring German military-style bodywork and interior, was stopped by police in Albert Road at around 9.30am yesterday morning (October 2).

"If you drive a car that stands out so much due to its Feldjägerkorps decals, hand painted tyres, Iron Cross on the door, bonnet lamp obstructing the view and illegal number plates, then it's beneficial to actually have a driving licence", quipped officers after they seized the Beetle.

But the seizure has not stopped its owner from trying to flog the "one-of-a-kind car" on eBay.

Originally listed for £800, the Beetle is back up for auction this morning (October 3) with a reduced starting bid of £400 - just 24 hours after it was impounded by police.

In the eBay listing, the owner of the car, from Blackpool, reveals what happened after police seized it.

Lancashire Police seized the car in Albert Road, Blackpool for a number of offences after its decals honouring German WW2-era military police - Feldjgerkorps - drew the attention of passing officers

"This is a re-listing of this car - last time I listed it, I got several messages (some quite abusive) incorrectly claiming it had been impounded and crushed by Lancs Police!", reads the seller's listing.

"This was due to an unfortunate public post the police made, which led people to believe this was the case.

"The car was indeed stopped (not when I was driving it) and yes, it was impounded, due to an inadvertent driver's licence issue (again, not mine).

"However, it was removed from the police pound with the relevant documentation and is most certainly NOT crushed!

The car is currently listed on eBay with a minimum starting bid of 400

"If you live locally, you are welcome to take a look to prove it is actually here, in one piece."

Described as a 'collector's car', the seller boasts that 'Der Kafer' (The Beetle) is "loaded with many genuine period military features".

The VW Beetle - which sports hand painted tyres, an Iron Cross on the door and an air raid siren for a horn - was seized in Albert Road, Blackpool on Wednesday morning (October 2)

Painted in "genuine Feldgrau military green paint with rust-effect patina", the car sports hand painted tyres and Feldjägerkorps (German WWII-era military police) decals, including Iron Crosses plastered across its doors.

It even comes complete with a mini air-raid siren as a horn, as well a boot filled with WWII-era jerrycans, ammo boxes and 1914 German banknotes.

Less authentic are the heated seats, cruise control, air conditioning, power sunroof, 1,000 watt amp with bass cannon sub and Kenwood CD player.

In the eBay listing, the seller reveals why they decided to flog the "genuine head-turner".

"To be honest, this is my reason for the sale", begins the seller.

The car is sold as seen with many genuine period military features, including 1945 petrol can, ammo boxes, 1914 German banknote and a mini air raid siren as a horn

"It is more a show car than a car for daily regular use and when I go out in it, I'm not comfortable driving it due to all the attention.

"We went a bit nuts and got an impulse buy when we were looking for a "sensible" car.

"The previous owner described it as a genuine head-turner and conversation piece that gets masses of attention."