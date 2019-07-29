Crash on M55/M6 slip road to leads to rush hour delays between Preston and Blackpool

A crash on the M55 slip road to the M6 is leading to delays on both motorways this morning (July 29).

The collision happened near junction 1 of the M55 in Preston, at the southbound slip road for the M6 at junction 32 (Blackpool, Fleetwood M55, Preston North A6).

A crash on the M55 junction 1 slip road for the southbound M6 is leading to delays this morning (July 29)

The incident is affecting traffic both north and southbound traffic on the M6, as well eastbound traffic on the M55 and northbound traffic on the A6.

Eastbound traffic on the M55 is currently at a standstill, with an 8-mile tailback between junctions 3 (Kirkham) and 1 (Preston).

Highways England said it expects delays on the M55 until around 8.45am.

But it expects traffic on the M6 to be delayed until around 10am, with just one lane (of two) open on the southbound slip road at junction 32.

The crash happened at around 7.15am and is expected to cause delays until around 10am

Police are at the scene and the stricken vehicles remain stranded on the slip road awaiting recovery.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow...