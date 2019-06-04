Councillor's message over Norcross road works

Letters have been sent out advising of key work due to take place on and around Norcross roundabout.

But not everyone has seen them - and people in Fleetwood do not appear to have been sent them, says a Lancashire County Council member from the town.

The notices , from Highways England, advise residents about a series of drop-in sessions which will explain what will happen during the crucial work on the roundabout, due start next month and to last around nine months.



County Councillor Stephen Clarke, the Conservative member for Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West, is keen to ensure no one misses out on the fact-finding sessions.

The work , which is part of the Government’s £220 million Congestion Relief Fund, will involve increasing the size of the roundabout and widening the approaches to the junction.

But some of the roads around it will be affected from mid July to March 2020.

Coun Clarke, of Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West, said: “The work is definitely needed but unfortunately there will be a lot of disruption , particularly on both sides of Fleetwood Road, including the road to Carelton

“The idea is to keep Amounderness Way, the A585, clear while the work goes ahead, which will certainly help.

“But this will affect Fleetwood people and they haven’t been sent letters about the meetings.

“They need to know what is going on and getting to one of these meetings will help.”

The same information will be available at each of the meetings, to be staged on several dates to make it easier to attend,

Coun Clarke says there is also a chance that some residents in Thornton or Cleveleys may still not have seen the letters.

The sessions are all being held at Thornton Methodist Church, on Victoria Road East, Thornton.

The dates are Wednesday June 12 at 2pm to 7pm; Tuesday June 18 from 10am to 2pm; Wednesday June 19 from 10am to 2pm; Tuesday July 2 from 10am to 2pm; Monday July 8 from 11am to 3pm.

People with any questions can phone the Highways England team on 0300 123 5000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk