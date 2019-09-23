Bomb disposal called to Manchester Airport after 'suspicious package' found in train station

Bomb disposal teams have safely exploded a suspicious package found at Manchester Airport train station.



Police evacuated the railway station shortly after 8am, and all train and bus services are currently suspended.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it has detained a man at the scene after a 'suspicious package' was reported at the transport interchange.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are currently responding to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport transport interchange.

"Bomb disposal officers are at Manchester Airport transport interchange to assist GMP with enquiries.

"As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place.

"The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue.

"A man has been detained by police at the scene.

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this."

Nearby offices have also been evacuated and armed officers and a dog unit are patrolling the area.

Manchester Airport said flights are not affected by the ongoing incident.

But Stagecoach, Metrolink and Northern have confirmed that airport-bound services are suspended.

On-board rail passengers heading to Manchester Airport are reporting that trains are being turned around.

National Rail said disruption at Manchester Airport is expected until 10.15am.

Trains between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport will be amended to start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly.

A spokesman for Northern said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident at Manchester Airport meaning trains are currently unable to call at the station.

"There is currently no estimate for when the station will reopen, however when it does trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst the service returns to normal."

Trans-Pennine Express added: "The airport has been evacuated due to an ongoing police incident. Lines will remain closed until at least 10am."

Stagecoach said bus services will be terminating at Radisson Blue hotel instead of continuing to the airport.

Metrolink services on the Manchester Airport line can only travel from Victoria to Wythenshawe town centre.

Metrolink tweeted: "Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre."

