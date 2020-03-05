Blackpool buses launch book share scheme for World Book Day

Bus services in Blackpool are encouraging travellers to get lost in a book with a new ‘reading route’.

Blackpool Transport’s route 5 service will benefit from a community book share scheme, allowing customers to relax and make good use of their time while travelling by bus.

The scheme, which aims to encourage reading among all ages, launched on World Book Day – Thursday, March 5.

Each and every bus on Route 5, which travels between Victoria Hospital and Halfway House, will benefit from the community book share scheme.

Customers will be able to borrow a book for the duration of their journey, or donate a book they have already read to swap for a new one.

The book share initiative will remain as a permanent feature on the Service 5 route and has been supported by book donations from Blackpool Libraries, Blackpool Literacy Trust and Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Sally Shaw, Director of People & Stakeholders at Blackpool Transport said: “We want to encourage customers to make best use of their time whilst travelling with us and what better way than to read a book. Community book shares are popular in many communities but we wanted to bring this to life on wheels, where a number of communities will be able to benefit. We hope that our customers will enjoy swapping old books for new, or simply donate any unwanted books to be enjoyed by others.”

Jillian Connolly, Project Manager for Get Blackpool Reading said: “After a successful bus tour to launch the new Get Blackpool Reading campaign last week, we’re delighted to be getting on board with Blackpool Transport’s Reading Route. We know that reading for just 10 minutes a day is enough to improve a child’s happiness and literacy development. We hope bus users and families across the town will enjoy their brand new books, some of which have been kindly donated by Penguin, and that this book-sharing scheme will encourage the whole town to fall in love with reading.”

Customers can also download a wide range of audiobooks and e-books for free with a Blackpool library card using the free on board WiFi by visiting https://blackpool.overdrive.com/.