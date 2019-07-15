A585 delays: a month of new roadworks between Windy Harbour and Cleveleys to start next week

New month-long roadworks will start next week on the A585 between Windy Harbour and Cleveleys.

Highways England say the new work, which will begin on Sunday July 21, is needed to ease the heavy congestion on Mains Lane and Amounderness Way.

"If we don’t make improvements to this three-mile section of road," they said, "it's likely there will be a rise in traffic levels and an increase in the number of accidents and delays to journey times."

The project hopes to reduce bad traffic around Little Singleton, Shard Road, and Skippool.

It also aims to support the "economic growth potential" of Wyre and Fylde, as well as the new housing developments.

Work is scheduled to finish on August 19.

One set of roadworks is scheduled to be completed in two blocks; from July 21 to August 8, from August 15 until August 19.

Another set of roadworks will begin on July 21 and continue until August 19.

Highways England say all work will start at 8pm each evening and end at 6am the following morning to minimise the impact on traffic.

Which areas will be affected?

From July 21 to August 18, and then again from August 15 to August 19:

- Southbound between the Amounderness Way roundabout with Victoria Road West (B5412), and the Mains Lane junction with Shard Road (A588).

- The Fleetwood Road (B5268) roundabout with Amounderness Way.

From July 21 to August 19:

- Northbound between the Mains Lane junction with Shard Road (A588) and the Amounderness Way junction with Fleetwood Road (B5268)

- In both directions between the Amounderness Way junction with Victoria Road West (B5412) and the junction with Fleetwood Road (B5268).