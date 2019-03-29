Town’s fans face finance plan changes

Fleetwood Town supporters is to offer an alternative season ticket-buying option to its supporters after Zebra Finance removed its finance plan services,

The port club is one of scores across the country affected by the announcement that Zebra’s service – which allows fans to buy season tickets on credit and pay the cost back in instalments with interest – has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

A Fleetwood Town spokesman said: “The club have been informed that Zebra Finance are removing their service from the football market with immediate effect.

“This means the Zebra Finance option to purchase a 2019-20 season Onward Card will no longer be available to Fleetwood Town supporters.

“We will however be offering an alternative option, which we will announce shortly along with our new packages for the 2019-20 season.

“The customer experience of having an Onward Card will not be affected.

“For any further questions on Zebra Finance or the Onward Card, supporters should contact the ticket office on 01253 775080.”

Around 25 per cent of current sason ticket holders at Fleetwood are understood to be on a Zebra arrangement.

Zebra Finance was founded in 1997 as Appliance Finance Limited, initially as a retail finance business which provided loans for purchases of various electrical products.

It was re-branded as Zebra Finance in 2000 and supplied credit to football season ticket holders for the first time in 2002, growing to supply the service to some 60 clubs in England and Scotland along with otrher sports.