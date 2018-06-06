Tourism summit at £25m new Gardens

The first event to be chosen for the new Winter Gardens Conference Centre has been announced.

The Tourism Society will host its 2019 Tourism Symposium at the venue shortly after its opening in summer next year.

Coun Gillian Campbell

The £25m revamp will see the venue accommodate 7,000 delegates across 12 venues.

Chairman Kevin Kaley said: “There is no doubt that the resort will continue to grow in popularity following its extensive regeneration programme over the past five years.”

The Tourism Society is the professional membership body for people working in all sectors of the tourism industry and the Symposium is an annual conference that attracts hundreds of people as well as guest speakers from tourism markets for the event.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: “The Tourism Society’s Symposium will provide an excellent opportunity for us to not only showcase the superb facilities on offer at the new Winter Gardens Conference Centre but also the new accommodation on offer and direct transport links.”