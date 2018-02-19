Top 10 revealed in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Chippy of the Year 2018

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us ten mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's paper, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, March 9, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

002 – Finesse Chippy, 30 Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AJ

031 – Harrowside Chippy, 67 Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH

036 – The Cottage Restaurant, 31 Newhouse Road, Blackpool, FY4 4JH

037 – Kay’s Fish &Chips, 8 Rough Lea Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DA

038 – Steve’s Fish & Chips, 7 Rough Lea Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DA

041 – Seniors Fish Bar & Rest, 91 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 4AB

043 – Kay’s At Knott End, 3 Wyre View, Poulton, FY6 0AE

048 – Granada Fish Bar, 5 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6AA

051 – Pisces, 92 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, FY7 6TF

053 – Friary Fish & Chip Shop, 9 Brook Street, Fleetwood, FY7 7PZ