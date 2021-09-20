Toddler taken to Alder Hey Hospital after falling from flat window in Fleetwood

The infant fell around 15ft from the first floor window of a flat above a shop at the junction of Lord Street and Ash Street at around 8.10pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19).

The child was reportedly found by a member of the public who was sat on a bench near the clock tower when he heard a "thud" behind him as the toddler hit the pavement.

The man sought help from nearby homes and police and paramedics rushed to the scene.

An 18-month-old girl fell around 15ft from the first floor window of a flat above a shop in Lord Street at around 8.25pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19). Pic: Google

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) dispatched an advanced paramedic and two ambulances and the child was taken by road to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Her injuries have since been described by police as "minor", but the ambulance service said it did not have a "clear report" on her current condition.

An ambulance spokesman said: "We were called to Ash Street, Fleetwood at 8.10pm to reports a young child had fallen from a window.

"The response included an advanced paramedic and two ambulances. The one-year-old girl was then taken to hospital."

Lancashire Police said it is investigating how the child fell from the window, but the force says no arrests have been made at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 8.25pm yesterday (Sunday, September 19) to a report a baby had fallen from the first floor window of a property in Lord Street, Fleetwood.

"Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene, with the baby, an 18-month-old girl, taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

"An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

