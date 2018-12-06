Tidal flood alert issued for Fleetwood, Knott End and other parts of Wyre

Residents in Wyre are being warned to prepare for possible flooding following an alert issued by the Environment Agency.

The alert covers the areas of Fleetwood and Knott End up to Little Eccleston from the Wyre Estuary.

It is in place for the high tide within the Wyre Estuary at Hambleton which is due tomorrow morning and is expected to peak at 11.05am.

The alert is being issued by the Enviroment Agency due to strong winds coupled with high spring tides.

A map issued by the agency shows that Amounderness Way, Victoria Road East and Fleetwood Drive may be affected.

A spokesman for the Enviroment Agency said: "Any flooding is expected to affect low lying land, roads and coastal paths at Fleetwood Docks and Marina, Fleetwood Marsh Nature Park, Barnaby's Sands, Burn Naze, Sower Carr, Hambleton, Stannah, Trunnah, Thornton, Skippool and Little Eccleston. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the situation."