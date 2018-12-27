Thriving trust in Fleetwood reveals plans for new sports hub

Sam Fielding from Fleetwood Town Community Trust shares thoughts for the past year and hopes for the future

Over the past 12 months, we have continued to grow, building on a solid foundation that first started in May 2012

Year on year we continue to surpass our targets and 2018 has been another fantastic year for the charity.

The Trust has expanded at a phenomenal rate and we now work in four key themed areas: Sports Participation, Education, Health and Wellbeing and Social Inclusion.

Football and in particular, Fleetwood Town Football Club, has the ability to engage people, improve community cohesion and raise the hopes and aspirations of the people across Wyre and surrounding areas.

The charity raised in excess of £680,000 in 2018 to deliver around 30 projects to more than 13,000 local people.

This is something we are all extremely proud of and our thriving partnerships plays a huge part in allowing us to inspire the community through our charitable work. I thank all of our partner schools, businesses and groups who engage with us every year.

We have made a difference to local people, improved participation rates in sport and exercise, delivered projects around health and inclusion as well as an update on our facility plans.

As we enter our seventh year, we have some very exciting plans for a £2m Community Sports Hub facility.

The Sports Hub plans will see a great mix of facilities for all sectors of the general public to enjoy.

By creating better facilities and having a fit for purpose base for the charity, it will help us deliver even more projects in our community and achieve amazing outcomes that will change local people’s lives

We are looking forward to another year of growth in 2019 which is set to be our most successful and exciting year to date.