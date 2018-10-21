Three fire engines at Cleveleys fire

Three fire engines, from Blackpool, Bispham and Fleetwood, were called out to a blaze at a first floor flat on Cleveleys promenade last night.

The incident was at a block of flats on North Promenade and the fire service received the call just before 7.30pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.