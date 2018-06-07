Thornton’s shop closes doors at Freeport Fleetwood

A popular store at the former Freeport Fleetwood retail park has closed, just two weeks after M&S confirmed its outlet there was to shut.

The Thornton’s Chocolate store closed its doors for the last time on Saturday.

Freeport Fleetwood

The M&S outlet at Fleetwood is due to close on Saturday, July 28, the company recently announced.

It comes at a time when Freeport has been re-branded under the banner of Affinity.

A spokesman for Ferrero, the Italian chocolateer which acquired Thorntons in 2015, said: “Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

“As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close our store in Fleetwood.

“Currently, five staff members are employed at the store and we are looking to find them other employment opportunities where possible.”

The nearest Thornton’s store to the one at Fleetwood is based on Victoria Street in Blackpool town centre, which is to remain open.