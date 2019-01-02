This is how long freezing fog and frost will last in the North West of England as cold snap hits

This week will see temperatures plummet, as a cold spell brings below-freezing conditions to North West England.

Today (January 2), the region will see “patchy cloud in the south and east, with some brightness here, and it will stay cold through the day,” said the Met Office.

“Under the clearest skies tonight a sharp frost will form, with the risk of some freezing fog patches. The wind will be light though, and it will stay dry, with a minimum temperature of -3C.”

Thursday will then be another cold day, with a mixture of cloud and some sunny spells, and a maximum temperature of 4C.

“It will stay dry but mostly cloudy into the weekend, with some bright spells. Patchy overnight frosts will be likely, but by day it will feel less cold,” add the Met Office.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “The second week of the New Year starts mainly settled,” said the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear. The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills.

“There is a risk of some hill snow in the north, but perhaps to lower levels at times too. It will be rather cold to start, but temperatures will probably recover closer to average with some milder interludes.”

The second half of January is set to see wet and windy conditions, with cooler temperatures also likely to continue.

According to the Met Office, the second half of this month is “likely [to] start unsettled across most areas at first, with perhaps heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north, where severe gales are possible.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. By the third week of January there is then an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“These conditions may then continue to the end of the month, but some milder, wet and windy interludes also remain possible throughout this period.”