We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13

- Road traffic collision in Poulton-le-Fylde

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision in Normoss Road at around 1am.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters used a hearth kit and worked to make the scene safe.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for around 15 minutes.

- Commercial building fire in Blackpool

Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham attended a commercial building fire in Mansfield Road at around 3.45am.

The incident involved an industrial oven inside a commercial property.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters used a hearth kit, a thermal imaging camera, a fog spike, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They remained in attendance for around one and a half hours.

