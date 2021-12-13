These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled on the Fylde coast this week - Monday, December 13 to Friday, December 17, 2021
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled on the Fylde coast this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 13
- Road traffic collision in Poulton-le-Fylde
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a road traffic collision in Normoss Road at around 1am.
The incident involved one vehicle.
Firefighters used a hearth kit and worked to make the scene safe.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were in attendance for around 15 minutes.
- Commercial building fire in Blackpool
Four fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham attended a commercial building fire in Mansfield Road at around 3.45am.
The incident involved an industrial oven inside a commercial property.
Firefighters used a hearth kit, a thermal imaging camera, a fog spike, and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
They remained in attendance for around one and a half hours.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.