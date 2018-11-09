The Mind Over Muscle Tour: Go on a journey of discovery with Ant Middleton at Blackpool Opera House

Ant Middleton, best known as the Chief Instructor for Channel 4’s hit shows, SAS : Who Dares Wins, Mutiny and Escape has a new show for 2019, The Mind Over Muscle Tour, which will stop off at Blackpool Opera House on April 5.

The best-selling author’s tour will recreate what mental strength it took behind the scenes for Ant to complete his recent SAS series and his huge Everest challenge.

Plus Ant will take the audience through a motivational journey of self-discovery.

Ant said: “I am so excited to take my brand new show on the road in 2019. I want to bring my recent journeys to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.

“The mind is stronger than muscle and I promise to take audiences on an incredible journey”

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Ant Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal.

He has achieved the ‘Holy Trinity’ of the UK’s Elite Forces (P Company, Commando Course, UK Special Forces Selection) and thanks to his huge range of Special Forces experience, Ant has invaluable skills in survival and endurance.

Ant burst on to our TV screens in 2015 on Channel 4’s SAS : Who Dares Wins.

Ant and other ex-Special Forces soldiers recreated the SAS’s secret selection process in the ultimate test of physical and psychological resilience.

Since then Ant captained a team of men in Channel 4’s re-enactment of Captain William Bligh’s journey after the infamous ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’.

He also led teams of engineers as they attempted to build a vehicle in extreme environments, in Channel 4’s engineering and survival based show ‘Escape’.

In early 2018, Ant released his first book ‘First Man In: Leading From The Front’ which reached No. 1 on The Sunday Times Best Seller List. Ant also filmed climbing Mount Everest, an adventure which tested him further than ever before.

Tickets for ‘The Mind Over Muscle Tour’ go onsale today at 10am available at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.