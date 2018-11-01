The First World War Centenary themed a special feast when students took over a Fylde kitchen

Junior Gazette reporter Amy Shuttleworth, from Saint Aidan's High School, reports on the day students took over a professional kitchen and cooked up a feast...

The time for Saint Aidan’s students to take over the kitchen at Wrea Green’s The Villa rolled around once more and due to the upcoming centenary of the First World War, the team decided to theme the evening around the war that impacted millions.

The pastry chefs.

The student restaurant manager, Tilly Davis, along with the selected team, created gorgeous centre pieces of ration packaging and vases of poppies which were traditionally found in Flanders Fields and has been a symbol of remembrance for years.

Every little detail was important, including the menus that looked like ration cards. Alongside the technology teachers, students had worked together to create a memorial for the First World War: a beautiful wooden cross and pop bottle poppies.

Everyone enjoyed a three course meal of French Onion soup, Chicken Chasseur and a trio of desserts.

Each course went down a storm with the family, friends and teachers of the students; there was even extra meals for the chefs to tuck into themselves!

During the night, money was also raised for the Royal British Legion by selling poppies, drawing a raffle and in total, The Villa event raised £319.58.

“I was so glad to have had such an amazing team,” said Tilly.

The night drew to a close and it’s less than a year now before the cooking commences once more.

I wonder what next year’s theme will be?