The Blackpool Tower Circus panto will offer the best of both worlds with Aladdin

It’s that time of year again when we decide which Christmas panto to visit on the run-up to the big day.

And to kick-start the return of the most wonderful time of the year, The Blackpool Tower Circus have just announced the return of their much-anticipated annual pantomime – Aladdin!

The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto Aladdin

The unique circus panto - produced and directed by Laci Endresz Sr and scripted by his son, Laci Endresz Jr – has long been a yuletide staple in Blackpool.

Starring the circus’s much-loved clowns, Mooky and Mr Boo, the story of Aladdin receives a hilarious interpretation.

And this year’s panto is extra special, as The Blackpool Tower Circus concludes its celebrations for Circus 250 – the 250th anniversary of the first ever circus.

Performers from all over the world will execute incredible circus stunts throughout the production while Mooky and Mr Boo provide the laughs.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “This year’s pantomime is set to be the best yet.

READ MORE: Entertainment news

“The Endresz family and all of our talented performers have pulled out all the stops, and with a universally loved Aladdin storyline, I am confident the whole family will be glad to have included our show as part of their Christmas traditions. Absolutely everyone will get something out of this fantastic production.”

Tickets start from £5.95 for toddlers, with discounts available for groups. The Blackpool Tower Circus Panto is on most weekends and lasts from November 24 until January 20, giving people plenty of time to experience the spectacle during the busy festive period.

The panto performance is two hours in length including an interval halfway through the show.

For information about this year’s panto visit www.theblackpooltower.com.