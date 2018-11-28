Taxi fares in Wyre set for small rise

Taxi fares in Wyre could be set for an increase for the first time in seven years.

Under new recommendations, a two mile journey within the borough would cost £5.80 instead of the current charge of £5.60.

The change would put Wyre’s fares at the same rate as Blackpool, which changed this year, higher than Lancaster but cheaper than those in Fylde and Preston.

These charges will apply to tariff 1 charge, which at present cover the times between 7am and 10pm on Monday to Friday, although a series of changes to these time guidelines are also being proposed.

The proposals to vary the tariff have been recommended by Wyre’s licensing committee and are due to go before the Wyre Cabinet today.

A report to the Cabinet said: “The Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976 allows district councils to fix the maximum rates of fares for hackney carriage journeys (but not for private hire vehicles which are determined by market forces).

“No time period however is set for the review of such fares.

“The last variation to increase the tariff was implemented on April 20, 2011.”