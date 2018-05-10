Talented children showcase a year of dance and theatre

Sequins and glitter at the ready as youngsters from Rainbow Dance and Theatre School take to the stage for their annual Dance Extravaganza.

The children have been busy rehearsing and have practised their routines to perfection for the show which takes place at Lowther Pavilion on Sunday.

One hundred and forty children are taking part and will perform a showcase of dance routines which they have performed during the last year.

They include excerpts from the musical School of Rock and also from their recent panto Sleeping Beauty.

Also staged will be Kingdom of the Shades from the famous ballet La Bayadere and songs from 42nd Street.

Spokesperson Barbara Eshelby said: “The show starts at 5pm with routines from 25 children aged between two and a half and five. It’s all over by 7.30pm.”

The school has also announced its 2019 winter panto will be the full MGM version of Wizard of Oz having gained the rights to perform all the songs from the musical.

