Take a ghostly summer tram ride

Visitors to Blackpool will have the chance to ride the Ghost Tram.

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours and Supernatural Events have joined forces to create a new attraction for the holiday season.

The Ghost Tram will take passengers on a ‘dark’ journey from Blackpool to Fleetwood.

And travellers will be treated to tales of ghosts, hauntings, myths and the macabre.

Trips on a heritage tram will be hosted by Stephen Mercer, author of Haunted Blackpool.

Bryan Lindop, head of Heritage at Blackpool Transport Services Ltd, said: “Stephen delivers his spooky one man show as the Victorian Ghost Hunter with ghoulish relish.

“The tours are not for the feint-hearted or for those of a nervous disposition, but are uniquely popular with young and old alike.

Mr Mercer added: “We did five tours during the Illuminations last year and as well as selling out, we received some really positive comments.

“The Ghost Tram certainly captured people’s imagination. To come back this year with tours taking place on Monday evenings during all our holiday periods is just amazing.”

To book a place in the tram call 01253 20952.