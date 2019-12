Emergency services were called to the River Wyre in Thornton today and recovered what is believed to be a body from the River Wyre.

Fleetwood and Knott End Coastguards, Fleetwood Lifeboat and a police helicopter were called to the scene at around 11am this morning.

A police helicopter joined RNLI and coastguards after reports of a body in the River Wyre at Thornton

They recovered an item from the water, opposite the former ICI site, and brought it back to the Fleetwood Lifeboat station.

Lancashire Police have not yet confirmed the situation.