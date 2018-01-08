Support service gets ‘good’ CQC rating

A service which provides support to adults with learning and physical difficulties has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Fylde and Wyre Short Breaks Service, based on Larkholme Lane in Fleetwood, gives their families and carers the opportunity to have a break from their caring role.

A team of dedicated, caring and highly-trained staff can support up to six people at a time in a fully accessible bungalow with numerous amenities.

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: “The service has a fantastic team of staff who are very supportive.”

“It gives carers the opportunity to take a break from their role. With a good CQC rating, people using the service and their families can be safe in the knowledge there is excellent support in place.”

Inspectors praised the short breaks service for matching staff with suitable skills and personalities to those they care for, having good safeguarding and staff recruitment procedures in place, and having well-trained staff.

To view copies of the CQC inspection report, visit: http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-215531339