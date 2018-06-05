Sunsoaked park hosts annual fun dog show

The fifth annual Fun Dog Show, organised by the Friends of Kingscote Park group, has been hailed as a success.

Opened by Blackpool mayor Gary Coleman, around 150 dogs were entered into various categories, including family-friendly ones like waggiest tail and the dog that looks most like its owner.

This pooch found a nice place to shade

Local councillor and chairman of the Friends group, Kath Benson, said it was ‘lovely’ to see so many people enjoying the sunshine at Blackpool’s second largest park.

“We had an absolutely wonderful time,” she said. “The sun was shining and more people came than ever before. It wasn’t just about the dog show, it was about bringing the community together.

“All the profits raised go back into the park, and that helps to generate activities.”

The show was opened by Coun Coleman around 1pm on Sunday, and got underway with a range of displays and activities showing off pets’ skills.

Judging started at around 1.15pm with, Coun Coleman judging the first class of ‘best trick’. Dani Marie Ball, from Blackburn, who owns Crufts Best in Breed winner Nana the Newfoundland, started further judging at around 1.25pm.

Classes included pedigree, crossbreed, and novelty.

There were also various stalls, and refreshments.