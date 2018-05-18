Sting in the tale of Fest success

A day of nature-related activities at Lytham’s Park View 4U playing fields attracted an estimated 3,000 visitors – and had a particularly impressive sting in the tail.

The Woodfest event included the unveiling of a giant bee statue made of willow to celebrate the park’s Pollen Counts project, while more than 1,000 knitted bees were on display at the venue’s EcoPod after an appeal for knitted bees via social media attracted record numbers.

Woodfest offered a variety of activities

Adjudicators from the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to count the haul of knitted bees, which totalled 1,254 knitted bees and confirmation is now awaited that the previous record has been eclipsed.

Julie Norman, Park View park ranger, said: “Thanks to everyone who either created or sent in a knitted bee.

“The project was originally aiming for 300 bees but they kept flying in, with handcrafted creations arriving from as far away as Australia as well as all over the UK.

“We will send our video, log book and evidence to Guinness World Records and look forward to receiving our certificate.

Wood carving was among the craft displays on show

“It was a huge community effort and we can’t thank everyone enough for getting behind our campaign.”

Julie was delighted at the turnout for Woodfest, which featured a wide variety of activities and displays such as chainsaw carving and wood turning as well as stalls offering wood-related crafts and other items.

“Days like Woodfest are vital for us to be able to cover some of our running costs and we really appreciate all donations and the support we receive,” added Julie.

“Thanks to the volunteers from the 17th Lytham St Annes Scouts and everyone who helped make the day such a success.”

Julie Norman with the haul of more than 1,000 knitted bees

Youngsters were keen to get involved with the activities on offer