'Stay away': Warning issued with flood alert along Wyre estuary

'Tidal spray and onshore flooding' is possible in Wyre this afternoon, the government's flood information service warned.

People have been told to stay away from the coast at high tide at 1.30pm, with Environment Agency officers 'on the ground ensuring defences are in good working order, monitoring sea levels, and wind directions'.

Similar warnings were issued earlier this week ahead of Storm Eleanor, with flooding even classed as 'expected' in some places, though the only property reported to have flooded was in Little Eccleston.

Tramlines were downed and two people had to be rescued, though the Fylde coast escaped the brunt of the storm.

United Utilities later said some of its equipment at Anchorsholme had been damaged.

No weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today.