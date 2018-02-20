Star DJ Charlie Sloth to launch new Poulton club

A Radio 1 DJ is to help launch a revamped Poulton nightclub this weekend.

Switch opens in what was formerly Deja Vu and Uber, with Radio 1 and 1Xtra rap show host Charlie Sloth fronting the Friday night event.

That will be followed up with Geordie Shore’s Scotty T and Aaron Chalmers and Ibiza Weekender’s Jordan Davies on Saturday night.

The Vicarage Road venue, which closed as Deja Vu late last year, has had a major revamp, with a brand new lighting rig which new owners claim ‘will be one of if not the biggest lighting show on the Fylde coast’.

The Vicarage Road club is also listed to play host to Austin Powers’ Mini Me star Verne Troyer for a ‘Paddy’s Day Special on Saturday, March 17.

The venue says to ‘expect weekly performers, DJs and guest acts every Saturday’ as well as drinks promotions, and a ‘dedicated cocktail bar and exclusive booths’, plus a VIP area for ‘a more personal expierence.’

The club is being run by the same team behind Switch in Preston, which launched last year in what was formerly Cameo and Vinyl in Market Street - also previously known as Squires.

The three-room venue even features a ball pit for adults.