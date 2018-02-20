St John Ambulance award for Fleetwood cadet Hannah Praed, 15

A teenage volunteer has been named the north west’s ambulance cadet of the year.

Hannah Praed, 15, who volunteers with the St John Ambulance Cadet Unit in Blackpool, has received the honour for 2018.

Hannah triumphed at the national selection event held at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham.

The two-day competition saw 31 of the very best of the cadets from across the country take part in some tough tasks to win one of just four regional roles.

Cadets are aged 10 to 17 and besides first aid they learn a huge range of other important life skills as they work towards their Grand Prior award – the highest award a cadet can achieve.

Subjects range from animal welfare and cookery to sports and photography.

Older cadets can put their first aid and other communication skills into practice by providing first aid to the public at events or teaching their skills to others.

Hannah, who lives in Fleetwood and attends Cardinal Allen Roman Catholic High School will now represent St John Ambulance Cadets in the North over the coming year.

She said: “I’m totally overwhelmed to have won the title of Regional Cadet of the Year for the North and I’m really looking forward to representing all the young people in my region this year.”

Simon Dunn regional director for St John Ambulance said: “First aid is an important skill for people of all ages to learn. Young people, like Hannah, are great advocates of this message.

“Hannah demonstrated tremendous dedication and enthusiasm over the course of the selection weekend and we are delighted that she is representing young people who learn first aid, in the North.”

| If you would like to know more about St John Ambulance or would like to join, please call 0871 423 6030 or visit www.sja.org.uk/youth